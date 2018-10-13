Tri-counties Community Leaders Join Central Coast Alzheimer’s Association Board

The Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter has announced tri-counties residents Rhonda Henderson, John Dixon, Lynne Andujar and Mike James have joined its board of directors.

Henderson is a founding member and executive vice president of Radius Investments, LLC. A fifth-generation Central Coast native, she is actively involved in the Santa Barbara community.

She is on the Santa Barbara Zoo Board of Directors, serving as chair in 2016-17. She has been involved with Old Spanish Days, serving as La Presidente, CEO in 2017 and served five years on the executive committee.

Henderson was on the board for three years and chaired the Memory Walk (now the Walk to End Alzheimer’s) at the Santa Barbara Zoo for two years. She also served on the development board for St. Vincent’s, and chaired the Fred Couples Golf Tournament.

Most recently, she served on the San Marcos High School Royal Pride Foundation and chaired the inaugural Royal Gala.

Henderson received Pacific Coast Business Times’ “40 Under 40” designation in 2004, and “Top 50 Women in Business” seven times, including this year.

Dixon, owner of Tri-County Produce, has been involved within the Santa Barbara community for a number of years.

In 1998, after becoming concerned over the growing issues in the East Beach/Lower Milpas area, he formed and chaired the community group, East Beach Coalition.

Since 1999, he has served on the board of Casa Esperanza homeless center and the Milpas Action Task Force.

Dixon has been an advocate for at-risk youth through work with the Police Activities League and was named Citizen of the Year by Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez.

More recently, Dixon received the 2010 Local Heroes Award from the Santa Barbara Independent as well as the Spirit of Service Award from Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

He was also awarded a certificate of recognition from then-Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, for his community involvement in the Milpas Community Association.

Andujar, publisher and editor-in-chief of 805 Living, recently became involved with the chapter, serving as honorary chair for the inaugural Your Brain Matters High Tea in May.

In addition to telling readers of 805 Living about the best of what the California Central Coast has to offer, what is equally important to Andujar is the support of the magazine and its social-media channels for local nonprofit groups.

Her early exposure to the devastating impact of diseases of the brain — an experience intensified by her father’s 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s — means the work of the Alzheimer’s Association is close to her heart.

But Andujar’s advocacy extends beyond that; she is on the advisory board for TOARTS.

This year, she and the magazine have sponsored the One805 Kick Ash Bash, the American Heart Association Go Red events in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, the Thomas Fire Relief Concert, and Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s Women’s Council’s Art of the Table.

James is executive chairman of James Capital Advisors, Inc., a national commercial real estate brokerage firm.

He has participated in a variety of Alzheimer’s Association events, including Walk to End Alzheimer’s since 2012, A Swing to Remember Golf Tournament, and the Alzheimer’s Women’s Initiative Your Brain Matters High Tea.

In February, he attended the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement Advocacy Forum in Washington, D.C., with his wife McCall who is also active with the local chapter.

Returning board members are: Teresa Valko, Leigh Cashman, Dr. Kenneth Kosik, Richard Mann, Kiersten Hess, Katina Etsell, Jessica Foster, Jeff Branco and Sharon Kennedy.

Emeritus board members: Charlie Zimmer, Robert Hirsch and Danna McGrew.

Board members serve as ambassadors to the community, working to sustain the resources the chapter offers, help network with community and civic leaders throughout the region, and strive to accomplish the mission and goals of the association.

For more, visit alz.org/cacentralcoast or call 800-272-3900.

— Mitchel Sloan for Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Coast Chapter.