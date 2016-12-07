Forrest Van Stein, Matt Organista Earn Top Tri-Valley League Honors

The Tri-Valley League named Carpinteria High senior 2-meter player Forrest Van Stein as the Player of the Year and Matt Organista as the Coach of the Year for boys water polo.
Van Stein led Carpinteria on a late-season push to finish second in the league and reach to the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs. The Warriors won at JW North in Riverside and battled second-seeded La Cañada down to the wire before falling 11-8.
Senior Sal Briceno, one of the team's leading goal scorers, was named to the All-TVL first team. Cate's Julien Maes also earned first-team honors.
MVP
Forrest Van Stein, Carpinteria, 12
Coach of the Year
Matt Organista, Carpinteria
First Team
Name, Grade, School, Pos.
Andres Coppa, 11, Foothill, 2M
Luke Peterson, 11, Villanova, UTL
Ben Launius, 12, Villanova, UTL
Julien Maes, 12, Cate, ATT
Julian Mora, 10, Malibu, DR
Tor Cole, 11, Malibu, DR
Seamus Harrington, 12, Malibu, DR
Ryder Sturges, 12, Malibu, DR
Sal Briceno, 12, Carpinteria, DR
Finn Edward, 11, Nordhoff, UTL
Second Team
Malek Mehai, 12, Carpinteria, DR
Tobias Jensen, 12, Malibu, Goalie
Evan Somma, 12, Foothill, UTL
Jeff Wright, 12, Villanova, DR
Parker Matthews, 11, Cate, DR
Luc Emond, 11, Nordhoff, 2M
Alex Abele, 11, Foothill, Goalie
Eric Thornburgh, 12, Carpinteria, 2M
Haiden Henderson, 11, Villanova, DR
Honorable Mention
Mac Clayton, 11, Carpinteria, Goalie
Wyatt Stevenson 11 Carpinteria, DR
Michale Starbuck, 12, Villanova, DR
Sebastian Sak, 10, Cate 2M
Jon Achee, 11, Nordhoff, Goalie
Jay Inmen, 11, Nordhoff, 2M
Tim Thatcher, 12, Nordhoff, 2M
Nicholas Parker, 11, Foothill, DR
Ben Tran, 12, Malibu, DR
Credence Brewer, 12, Malibu, 2M