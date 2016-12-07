Forrest Van Stein, Matt Organista Earn Top Tri-Valley League Honors

Water Polo

Senior Sal Briceno, one of the team's leading goal scorers, was named to the All-TVL first team. Cate's Julien Maes also earned first-team honors.

Van Stein led Carpinteria on a late-season push to finish second in the league and reach to the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs. The Warriors won at JW North in Riverside and battled second-seeded La Cañada down to the wire before falling 11-8.

The Tri-Valley League named Carpinteria High senior 2-meter player Forrest Van Stein as the Player of the Year and Matt Organista as the Coach of the Year for boys water polo.

