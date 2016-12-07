Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 6:35 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Forrest Van Stein, Matt Organista Earn Top Tri-Valley League Honors

Carpinteria earns Player and Coach of Year awards in boys water polo

Forrest Van Stein of Carpinteria was named the Tri-Valley League water polo MVP. Click to view larger
Forrest Van Stein of Carpinteria was named the Tri-Valley League water polo MVP. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 7, 2016 | 11:34 a.m.

The Tri-Valley League named Carpinteria High senior 2-meter player Forrest Van Stein as the Player of the Year and Matt Organista as the Coach of the Year for boys water polo.

Van Stein led Carpinteria on a late-season push to finish second in the league and reach to the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs. The Warriors won at JW North in Riverside and battled second-seeded La Cañada down to the wire before falling 11-8.

Senior Sal Briceno, one of the team's leading goal scorers, was named to the All-TVL first team. Cate's Julien Maes also earned first-team honors.

MVP
Forrest Van Stein, Carpinteria, 12

Coach of the Year
Matt  Organista, Carpinteria

First Team

Name, Grade, School, Pos.

Andres Coppa, 11, Foothill, 2M 

Luke Peterson, 11, Villanova, UTL

Ben Launius, 12, Villanova, UTL

Julien Maes, 12, Cate, ATT

Julian Mora, 10, Malibu, DR

Tor Cole, 11, Malibu, DR

Seamus Harrington, 12, Malibu, DR

Ryder Sturges, 12, Malibu, DR

Sal Briceno, 12, Carpinteria, DR

Finn Edward, 11, Nordhoff, UTL

Second Team

Malek Mehai, 12, Carpinteria, DR

Tobias Jensen, 12, Malibu, Goalie

Evan Somma, 12, Foothill, UTL

Jeff Wright, 12, Villanova, DR

Parker Matthews, 11, Cate, DR

Luc Emond, 11, Nordhoff, 2M

Alex Abele, 11, Foothill, Goalie

Eric Thornburgh, 12, Carpinteria, 2M

Haiden Henderson, 11, Villanova, DR

Honorable Mention

Mac Clayton, 11, Carpinteria, Goalie

Wyatt Stevenson 11 Carpinteria, DR

Michale Starbuck, 12, Villanova, DR

Sebastian Sak, 10, Cate 2M

Jon Achee, 11, Nordhoff, Goalie

Jay Inmen, 11, Nordhoff, 2M

Tim Thatcher, 12, Nordhoff, 2M

Nicholas Parker, 11, Foothill, DR

Ben Tran, 12, Malibu, DR

Credence Brewer, 12, Malibu, 2M

