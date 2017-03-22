Monday, April 16 , 2018, 8:50 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Trial-Confirmation Hearing Set for Suspect in UCSB Rape Case

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | March 22, 2017 | 1:49 p.m.
Daniel Jiang Chen
Daniel Jiang Chen

An August trial confirmation hearing has been scheduled for the man charged in connection with the brutal beating and sexual assault of a UC Santa Barbara student in 2014.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Pauline Maxwell ordered Daniel Jiang Chen to stand trial on charges of forcible rape and allegations of torture and great bodily injury after a preliminary hearing was held last year.

The victim, a woman who was 19 years old at the time, was severely beaten and sexually assaulted on Feb. 23, 2014, and told authorities she was attacked by a group of Asian men she didn’t know.

Chen, a San Ramon resident, was arrested in February 2016 after DNA evidence from the crime scene allegedly linked him to the attack, according to authorities.

He was 21 at the time of the arrest and a former UCSB student.

Chen has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was represented by attorney Adam Pearlman for the preliminary hearing and previous bail hearings, but is currently represented by attorney Thomas Mesereau, according to court documents.

The trial confirmation hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9 in Judge James Herman’s court.

In a related civil case filed by the victim, known in court as Jane Doe, Judge Donna Geck granted Chen’s motion to put the preceedings on pause pending the disposition of the criminal case.

The lawsuit alleges assault, battery, violations of Civil Code sections 1708.5 and 52.4, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and dangerous condition of public property.

Jane Doe was a UCSB student at the time of the assault, which occurred on the university campus.

The first six allegations were filed against Chen and unidentified attackers, and the dangerous condition of public property claim is filed against the UC Regents. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 