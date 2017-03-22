Trial-Confirmation Hearing Set for Suspect in UCSB Rape Case

An August trial confirmation hearing has been scheduled for the man charged in connection with the brutal beating and sexual assault of a UC Santa Barbara student in 2014.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Pauline Maxwell ordered Daniel Jiang Chen to stand trial on charges of forcible rape and allegations of torture and great bodily injury after a preliminary hearing was held last year.

The victim, a woman who was 19 years old at the time, was severely beaten and sexually assaulted on Feb. 23, 2014, and told authorities she was attacked by a group of Asian men she didn’t know.

Chen, a San Ramon resident, was arrested in February 2016 after DNA evidence from the crime scene allegedly linked him to the attack, according to authorities.

He was 21 at the time of the arrest and a former UCSB student.

Chen has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was represented by attorney Adam Pearlman for the preliminary hearing and previous bail hearings, but is currently represented by attorney Thomas Mesereau, according to court documents.

The trial confirmation hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9 in Judge James Herman’s court.

In a related civil case filed by the victim, known in court as Jane Doe, Judge Donna Geck granted Chen’s motion to put the preceedings on pause pending the disposition of the criminal case.

The lawsuit alleges assault, battery, violations of Civil Code sections 1708.5 and 52.4, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and dangerous condition of public property.

Jane Doe was a UCSB student at the time of the assault, which occurred on the university campus.

The first six allegations were filed against Chen and unidentified attackers, and the dangerous condition of public property claim is filed against the UC Regents.

