Local News

Sergeant Testifies in Trial for Santa Maria Driver Charged in Death of Teen Pedestrian

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully { | October 20, 2014 | 9:17 p.m.

Testimony continued Monday in the jury trial of a Santa Maria woman charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in connection with the death of 15-year-old pedestrian more than a year ago.

Kelsi Lynn Sullivan is charged with driving the car that killed Leticia Hernandez Sanchez, who was crossing Miller Street at Newlove Drive with her brother on June 29, 2013, when she was hit. 

The pedestrians were in an unmarked crosswalk when the girl was hit by a 2000 Infiniti G20 traveling northbound on Miller, police said.

She was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, where she later died of her injuries. The girl’s brother, Lisandro Hernandez Sanchez, then 13, was not hurt.

Police officers testified Monday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court about their investigation of the accident that occurred at 9:30 p.m. on a clear night and dry road.

Sgt. Jesus Valle of the Santa Maria Police Department noted he observed a shoe scuff near the point of impact.

“Shoe scuffs are marks left on the roadway by shoes when a pedestrian is struck by a vehicle,” Valle said, describing a white spot about 3 inches long and 1 inch wide.

He testified that the scuff mark has “miniscule debris” that indicated it was recent and related to the accident. 

Shoe scuff marks are a very accurate way of determining where the pedestrian was standing or walking at the moment of impact, he added.

“I viewed it close up, and it appeared to be consistent with the outer sole of the type of shoe she was wearing,” Valle said. 

Under questioning by Deputy District Attorney Mai Trieu, Valle said the mark was distinct from the rest of the roadway.

“It stood out. … It appeared fresh,” Valle added, likening it to a fresh tire skid mark filled with a rubberized power.

Defense attorney Tom Allen asked about the victim’s shoes.

“They had a lot of scuff marks on them, didn’t they?” he asked, before Valle said the victim’s shoes were older.

Valle also said he talked to Lisandro, the victim’s brother, who was “obviously distraught” at the accident scene.

However, the police officer eventually asked the boy, who had calmed down, to re-create the pace the pedestrians used to walk across the street. 

Police also interviewed the boy days after the accident, and the defense attorney asked Valle if officers determined the youth had fabricated some information.

“During one of the interviews, yes, he fabricated what had happened,” Valle said. 

Judge Patricia Kelly upheld the prosecutor’s objection to Allen’s line of questioning regarding police assessing the boy’s credibility with other statements.

Later, Officer Ronald Murillo, lead investigator, discussed the video to re-enact the accident scene, using Police Explorers to portray the victim and her brother. 

One purpose of the re-enactment was to see if any obstructions or lighting conditions existed at the scene of the accident, he said.

The judge also expressed concern the defense attorney was attempting to re-litigate a motion she ruled on before the trial started.

That matter related to police officers reviewing Sullivan's cell phone, but Allen said he was taken by surprise when the topic came up during testimony Monday.

Testimony in the trial is scheduled to continue Tuesday afternoon.

