Trial Date Set in Federal Lawsuit Filed By 3 Santa Maria Police Officers

A trial date has been set for the federal lawsuit filed by three veteran Santa Maria police officers who contend current and former city officials violated their rights after they became whistleblowers about problems in the department.

The lawsuit was filed in April by current Lts. Norm Comé and James Ginter, plus Dan Ast, who was fired for his role in an officer-on-officer shooting. Ginter is still on duty; Comé is on medical leave.

Along with the City of Santa Maria and the Police Department, the suit names City Manager Rick Haydon, Police Chief Ralph Martin, former Police Chief Danny Macagni and Alicia Lara, a deputy city manager and human resources officer.

Last month, U.S. Distict Judge Jay Gandhi set a Dec. 1 trial date, plus assorted other legal milestones in the months leading up to the trial.

Many of the complaints are the same the police lieutenants testified to during the arbitration hearing for Ast’s efforts to get his job back after being fired for his role in the 2012 fatal shooting of Officer Albert Covarrubias Jr.

The lawsuit’s first amended complaint, filed in August, cites 11 causes of action, including alleged violations of California Labor Code prohibiting retaliation, violation of the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, violation of laws about disability discrimination, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The defendants’ attorneys deny the allegations.

The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory damages, including lost wages, earnings, retirement benefits, reinstatement for Ast, elimination of the discipline against Comé, civil penalties, attorneys’ fees, judgment for emotional distress, and punitive and exemplary damages. In all, they are seeking more than $5 million, the lawsuit documents claim.

Both sides are demanding a jury trial.

“The overall environment at the Santa Maria Police Department has been fraught with dissension, mistrust and ‘camps’ for a long period of time under Chief Macagni,” the complaint asserts. “Chief Macagni was openly hostile toward those who offered differing opinions from his and rewarded favors to those who supported his confrontational leadership style.”

Specifically, the three lieutenants reported police officers working beyond the 16-hour fatigue factor, officers drunk on the shooting range, a failure to investigate vehicle crashes involving friends of the former police chief, “trumped-up” internal affairs investigations, and “general favoritism” by the former chief, who reportedly issued concealed-weapon permits “to individuals not qualified to have such permits.”

Two days after three lieutenants filed their second grievance with the city, an officer said Macagni thanked him for “going after plaintiffs, giving him a shiny gold coin for his actions in bringing complaints against plaintiffs.” However, the letter wasn’t included in the investigation into the lieutenants’ grievances, the lawsuit said.

The plaintiffs contend some eight internal affairs investigations were filed against them in the case.

In response to the lawsuit, the city’s attorneys cited more than 45 defenses, including expired statute of limitations, failure to exhaust internal grievance procedures and absolute privilege under a law relating to public employees. They also contend some claims were barred by statutes of limitation and the “doctrine of unclean hands,” a rule of law that contends a plaintiff must be innocent of wrongdoing or unfair conduct relating to the subject matter of the claim.

The plaintiffs are represented by attorneys from Santa Barbara-based Nye, Peabody, Stirling, Hale & Miller.

All but Macagni are represented by attorneys from Glendale-based Lawrence Beach Allen & Choi. After initially being represented by the city’s firm, Macagni received permission to switch legal counsel and is now represented by Riverside attorney Kevin Osterberg.

Meanwhile, an arbitrator is expected to rule by the end of February or earlier on Ast’s efforts to get his job back, months after hearing testimony from officers and city officials about the circumstances surrounding his firing.

