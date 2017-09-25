Friday, April 13 , 2018, 4:14 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Trial Date for 2 Athletes Charged With Murder May Land in Early 2018

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 25, 2017 | 8:41 p.m.
Lavell C. White
Lavell C. White

A trial date for two former Allan Hancock College basketball players charged with murder remains up in the air amid a clogged Santa Barbara County Superior Court calendar.

However, both defendants, Lavell C. White and Ali Mohammed, agreed Monday to waive time for a trial through March, setting the stage for the proceedings to potentially occur early next year.

The pair are charged with murder stemming from the December 2014 shooting that killed Terence Richardson, 23, in a vehicle near Bradley Road and Jones Street.

The men also face a special-circumstance allegations that the slaying occurred during the commission of a robbery, and several charges for robbery and residential burglaries.

Rather than set a new date, Judge John McGregor, filling for a colleague Monday, told the attorneys to return Oct. 16 for another readiness-and-settlement conference.

Judge James Voysey had three homicide trials potentially set to start this fall, with the retrial of two Lompoc defendants first in line.

That case, involving Edward Carter and Dequan Matthews, will return to court Oct. 2 for trial confirmation, with the trial set for Oct. 11.

Defense attorney Michael Scott said he expected the case involving the former Hancock players will follow the Lompoc trial.

Ali Mohammed
Ali Mohammed

McGregor asked about the homicide case in his courtroom set for early next year and also involving the same defense attorneys, Scott and defense attorney Lori Pedego.

In addition to the former Hancock players, Scott and Pedego are defending two men charged with the brutal attack that caused the death of Marilyn Pharis.

“There’s a domino effect, judge, and I suspect that may slip out,” Scott said.

“I realize there’s a domino effect, but the dominos can’t fall until one of the dominos goes in motion,” McGregor said.

The trial for the former basketball players had been set for mid-August until the defense requested a delay to review new ballistics reports. 

The judge declined to set a new trial date saying he wanted to ensure one of the trials occurs in October, ordering those involved in the Hancock case to return Oct. 16. 

The third trial, three defendants charged with the death of Javier Limon in 2014, was set for an Oct. 17 start, with trial confirmation on Oct. 2 in Voysey’s courtroom.

However, those dates have been scrapped, with the case also set to return Oct. 16. 

Two other judges handling criminal trials at the Santa Maria Court Complex also have trials set to begin in October, one involving a different Lompoc homicide, and yet another trial stemming from sexual-assault charges in a third courtoom.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 