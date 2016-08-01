Trial Date Set For 4 Men Charged With Killing Man Found Near Guadalupe

A November trial date has been set for four men linked to the shooting of a Santa Maria man whose body was found near a ditch west of Guadalupe two years ago.

The defendants, including state prison inmate Joseph Morales, and Gregorio Agustine, Arturo Granados and Bryan Rios, appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Monday along with their attorneys.

The were arrested following the killing of Javier Alcantar Limon, 37, of Santa Maria, a case investigators said was connected to drug and criminal street gang activity.

A group of farmworkers found Limon’s body just off the side of West Main Street, near the entrance to the Guadalupe Dunes, on the morning of Aug. 19, 2014.

With the consent of defense attorneys, Judge James Voysey set the jury trial’s start for Nov. 8, and ordered attorneys to return Oct. 28 to deal with pre-trial matters.

Morales is accused of orchestrating the murder of Limon while incarcerated in state prison, allegedly using a cell phone to order the killing from his prison housing unit.

A woman who was arrested in connection with the case pleaded guilty.

The four men were taken into custody at separate times, leading to a pair of preliminary hearings, but are expected to stand trial together.

