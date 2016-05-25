Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:33 am | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Trial Date Set for Man Charged With Fatally Stabbing Lompoc Woman in 2012

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 25, 2016 | 6:36 p.m.

A tentative trial date has been set in the fall for a man charged with killing his girlfriend in Lompoc and then fleeing to Mexico in 2012. 

Eduardo Robles and his attorney, Sydney Bennett, appeared before Judge Gustavo Lavayen in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon. 

“Is this anything that can resolved?” the judge asked the defense attorney and prosecutor Brandon Jebens. 

The defense attorney said she didn't think a resolution — typically a plea agreement — was likely.

Lavayen noted the case has been “trailing a long time,” urging that a trial date be set.

After wrestling with planned vacations and other scheduled trials, the judge tentatively scheduled the jury trial for Nov. 7, with pre-trial hearings planned for Aug. 10 and Nov. 2.

Robles, then 25, is charged with murder and grand theft in the death of his girlfriend, Selina Lopez Bustos, 30, of Lompoc. 

Police responded to the 1000 block of North Sixth Street on June 16, 2012, and found Bustos with multiple stab wounds.

After Lompoc police finished their initial investigation, the District Attorney's Office filed murder charges against Robles and an arrest warrant was issued.

Investigators determined Robles had fled to Mexico, according to Lompoc police.

Robles was arrested in April 2013 and held in a Mexican federal prison as local authorities worked on the extradition process.

In April 2014, Lompoc police took Robles into custody at Los Angeles International Airport, marking completion of the extradition process involving police and the District Attorney’s Office working with the U.S. Department of Justice .

Bustos attended Lompoc High School and graduated with the class of 2000 before earning three associate of arts degrees from Allan Hancock College, according to her obituary. 

She transferred to Antioch University Santa Barbara in the fall of 2011, and was pursuing a bachelor of science degree in psychology. 

She had worked for a Lompoc insurance agency for 12 years, and was active in La Purisima Church.

