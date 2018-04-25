Trial Date Set For Orcutt Man Charged With Killing Toddler

An August trial date has been set in Santa Maria Superior Court for the Orcutt man accused of killing a toddler in 2016.

Sean Kothe, 26, was arrested in June 2016 after his girlfriend, Jackeline Molina-Rodriguez of Oceano, showed up at Marian Regional Medical Center with her 18-month-old daughter, Delilah Cassio-Molina.

The girl died two days later at a Madera children’s hospital.

Kothe, who is represented by attorney Steven Andrade, has been charged with felony murder and assault on a child causing death.

Judge Gustavo Lavayen has scheduled the trial to start Aug. 20, with attorneys to return Aug. 15 to confirm the date.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Gresser and Deputy District Attorney Tiffany Dix are leading the prosecution team.

In a different case, Kothe also faces another felony charge, soliciting someone to commit a crime, after the judge agreed to severe that count from the homicide case.

And in a third case, the District Attorney’s Office on April 18 filed another felony charge — possession of a controlled substance in jail — stemming from an Aug. 8, 2017, incident.

Kothe has been ordered to return to court June 27 on all three cases.

