Trial Date Set for Santa Barbara Man Accused of Murdering Girlfriend

A trial date of July 19 was set for a Santa Barbara man charged with murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend in their apartment on the 500 block of West Los Olivos Street.

Aubrey Dupree Wadford is being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail after Judge Brian Hill determined he would stand trial for murder and the special allegation of using a deadly weapon, a knife.

Police responded to the apartment for a disturbance call at 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2014, and found Angela Laskey, 39, on the floor. She was declared dead at the scene and Wadford was immediately arrested.

Officers described the bloody scene during the preliminary hearing, and said the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, who was unharmed, was watching television in another room when authorities arrived.

Police found a “large kitchen knife on the kitchen counter covered in blood,” and the medical examiner determined the cause of Laskey’s death was multiple stab wounds, according to testimony during the preliminary hearing.

“This is obviously a priority case,” Hill said in court Tuesday when he scheduled the new trial date of July 19.

He estimated the jury trial will take three to four weeks.

Deputy Public Defender Mindi Boulet is representing Wadford and Deputy District Attorney Von Nguyen is prosecuting the case.

