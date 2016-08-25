Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 6:56 am | Fair 42º

 
 
 
 

Trial Date Set for Santa Barbara Man Accused of Murdering Girlfriend in 2014

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | August 25, 2016 | 10:17 p.m.

A Nov. 1 trial date has been set for Aubrey Dupree Wadford of Santa Barbara, who is accused of killing his girlfriend, Angela Laskey, in 2014.

Wadford is charged with murder and the special allegation that he used a deadly weapon, a knife.

On Oct. 29, 2014, police officers responded to an apartment on the 500 block of West Los Olivos Street and found Angela Laskey, 39, on the floor.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and police arrested Wadford, who was 39 at the time.

Police found a “large kitchen knife on the kitchen counter covered in blood,” and the medical examiner determined the cause of Laskey’s death was multiple stab wounds, according to testimony during Wadford's preliminary hearing.

The couple’s 2-year-old daughter was unharmed, watching television in another room when police arrived at the scene, police testified at the preliminary hearing.  

