Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 5:31 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Trial Date Set For Trio Charged In Lompoc Fatal Stabbing

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 22, 2016 | 6:08 p.m.

A trial date has been set for three men charged with the gang-related fatal stabbing of a Lompoc man last year.

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge on Monday set a May 24 start date for the trial of Damien Simpson, Dequan Matthews and Edward Carter Jr.

The three defendants plus a juvenile were arrested in connection with the death of Jesse Lara, 29, in June.

Police say Lara was stabbed multiple times the night of June 6, 2015, near North M Street and Maple Avenue. He died later at a local hospital.

The three each were charged with murder with a gang enhancement. Additionally, Matthews faces an enhancement for use of a knife. 

The defendants are scheduled to return to court March 14 for a pre-trial hearing.

After the incident, Lompoc city officials and faith leaders united to call for calm, concerned the incident involving the city gangs would spark retaliation.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 