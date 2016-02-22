Trial Date Set For Trio Charged In Lompoc Fatal Stabbing

A trial date has been set for three men charged with the gang-related fatal stabbing of a Lompoc man last year.

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge on Monday set a May 24 start date for the trial of Damien Simpson, Dequan Matthews and Edward Carter Jr.

The three defendants plus a juvenile were arrested in connection with the death of Jesse Lara, 29, in June.

Police say Lara was stabbed multiple times the night of June 6, 2015, near North M Street and Maple Avenue. He died later at a local hospital.

The three each were charged with murder with a gang enhancement. Additionally, Matthews faces an enhancement for use of a knife.

The defendants are scheduled to return to court March 14 for a pre-trial hearing.

After the incident, Lompoc city officials and faith leaders united to call for calm, concerned the incident involving the city gangs would spark retaliation.

