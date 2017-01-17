Trial Date Set For Santa Maria Valley Basketball Coach Accused of Child Molestation

A trial start date was set Tuesday morning in Santa Barbara County Superior Court for a Santa Maria Valley basketball coach accused of child molestation.

Judge James Voysey set Feb. 15 as the start of the trial for defendant Ramoan Blackmon, who is represented by defense attorney Addison Steele.

Blackmon, who has served executive director of Cal Hoops Elite Basketball Academy, is charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child, with allegations that some occurred when the alleged victim was 13 or younger, and others when she was 14 or older.

During a preliminary hearing last month, the victim recanted her claims, but a judge determined the man should be held to answer to the charges.

On Wednesday, the judge ordered attorneys to return Feb. 6 to confirm the trial date.

Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens estimated the trial will last two weeks.

Blackmon remains incarcerated in Santa Barbara County Jail.

