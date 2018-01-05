Trial Delayed For Orcutt Man Accused of Murdering Toddler

This month’s planned Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial for an Orcutt man accused of killing his girlfriend’s toddler has been delayed.

Sean Michael Kothe, 26, was arrested in June 2016 after his girlfriend, Jackeline Molina-Rodriguez of Oceano, showed up at Marian Regional Medical Center with her 18-month-old daughter, Delilah Cassio-Molina.

The girl died two days later at a Madera children’s hospital.

Kothe, who is represented by attorney Steven Andrade, has been charged with felony murder and assault on a child causing death.

He also faces two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child in his care or custody, stemming from incidents occurring on or about May 5, 2016, and June 23, 2016.

Andrade, who carried a photo to court showing flames near his house last month, was evacuated during the Thomas Fire and said he was unable to prep for the trial.

The trial had been scheduled to begin Jan. 16, but was delayed at the request of the defense and over the objections of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

The case will return to court Jan. 31 for a readiness and settlement conference and to potentially set a new trial date.

Kothe also faces another felony charge, soliciting someone to commit a crime, but that matter has been severed from original case and also returns to court Jan. 31.

