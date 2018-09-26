Trial Delayed for Man Charged with Fatal Shooting Behind Elmer’s Bar in Orcutt

The Santa Maria Superior Court trial for an Orcutt man accused of fatally shooting a father of two behind Elmer’s bar won’t start as planned on Oct. 1.

Instead, the trial for Jonathan Highley awaits the completion or cancellation of a trial involving a different defendant in an unrelated case in Judge Gustavo Lavayen’s courtroom.

Highley is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Anthony “Tony” San Juan, 43, of Santa Maria, in a parking lot in Old Town Orcutt on March 4, 2017.

The shooting came after Highley had been involved in at least three altercations inside and outside Elmer’s Bar involving people other than San Juan, according to testimony from the preliminary hearing.

Witnesses said the defendant was highly intoxicated that night.

A single gunshot wound to the head killed San Juan, who was found dead in the parking lot behind the bar on the 100 block of East Clark Avenue, authorities said.

Highley faces trial for charges of murder and assault with a firearm, along with special allegations including use of a firearm and great bodily injury.

He is represented by Mark Owens from the Santa Barbara County Public Defender's Office. Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson is leading the prosecution team.

Attorneys will return Oct. 3 to decide whether Highley's trial might start Oct. 9 or if it will be delayed a bit longer due to the other case.

Highley and his wife, Mayra Perez, were arrested after the fatal shooting, and Perez was charged with being an accessory to the crime.

She pleaded no contest and was sentenced to a year in county jail. Upon her release, she was taken into custody by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

