Trial for Alleged MS-13 Case in Santa Maria Set for 2019, Could Last 18 Months

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 16, 2018 | 8:30 p.m.

A tentative date has been set for the estimated 18-month trial for 12 defendants charged with 10 murders and other crimes allegedly linked to a violent international criminal gang in Santa Maria. 

On Friday morning, over the objections of multiple defense attorneys, Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor set May 20 as the start of the trial. 

“I can’t emphasize strenuously enough how much we object,” defense attorney Tom Allen said, adding that significant discovery remains and that a trial that soon could result in ineffective assistance of counsel. 

Several other attorneys joined Allen’s objection; however, representatives of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office did not oppose the judge's proposed trial date. 

“The People will be ready when the court sets a trial date,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen said.

While the judge scheduled the start of the trial for spring, it’s common for trials to get postponed for assorted reasons.

Twelve defendants in one case and two for a smaller case still face multiple charges stemming from Santa Barbara County Grand Jury indictments handed down in July 2016 in connection with 10 slayings and other crimes allegedly involving the violent international criminal gang MS-13.

Many of the defendants intiially were taken into custody in March 2016 during a multiple-agency operation dubbed Operation Matador. 

In response to a question from the judge Friday morning, Bramsen estimated that the trial for the large case, if all 12 defendants remain, could last 18 months.

McGregor also set a trial confirmation conference for April 19. 

The judge said the logistical matters concerning the trial will be part of ongoing discussions. 

With 12 defendants, 16 attorneys including both defense and prosecution, many bailiffs, court staff and translators, a different setting for the trial will be likely. The brief pre-trial hearings have required using the juror seats and some audience chairs to accommodate the many participants. 

During the previous large murder trial involving six defendants, court officials conducted  jury selection at the Santa Maria Fairpark and held the trial at a renovated Santa Maria Juvenile Court to accomodate the participants.

The MS-13 cases, which have been meeting monthly, will take December off and will be scheduled to return Jan. 18, when McGregor said he expected to rule on a defense motion to close the courtroom during hearings for motions seeking to dismiss some charges. The judge also expects to rule on a prosecution motion to use pseudonyms during the hearing set for Feb. 4-5.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

