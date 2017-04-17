Monday, April 23 , 2018, 3:42 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Murder Trial for Former Hancock College Athletes Delayed Till Summer

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 17, 2017 | 6:07 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Superior Court murder trial of two former Allan Hancock College basketball players has been postponed until summer, effectively delaying another unrelated homicide case.

On Monday, defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego sought the delay after earlier receiving what Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Savrnoch called “voluminous discovery.”

The defense attorneys represent Lavell Calvin White, 24, and Ali Abdul Mohammed, 21, two former Hancock basketball players who are charged in connected with the fatal shooting of Terence Richardson, 23, in December 2014.

Investigators say the killing occurred during a drug buy in which the defendants instead tried to rob the dealer, who was the vehicle’s driver, while Richardson sat in the passenger seat. 

The driver raced Richardson to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he died from the gunshot wound.

Both defendants also are alleged to have committed multiple residential burglaries around the Santa Maria Valley. 

Instead of starting May 2, the trial now is set to begin Aug. 15 in Judge James Voysey’s courtroom, with the delay intended to give the defense attorneys time to review new evidence.

The delay will have a ripple effect since both attorneys were expected to begin trial in a different case in another courtroom starting Aug. 14.

However, the trial of Victor Aureliano Ramirez Martinez and Jose Villagomez for the violent attack on Marilyn Pharis in July 2015 is now likely to be postponed, the attorneys said.

Martinez and Villagomez are charged in connection with the attacked on the 64-year-old Air Force veteran in her northwest Santa Maria home. Pharis died eight days later.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 