Trial in Lompoc Valley Fratricide Case Set For Summer

The attorney for a Lompoc man charged with murdering his brother last summer is ready for trial.

Defendant Arturo Herrera appeared before Judge Gustavo Lavayen on Wednesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

“We’re prepared to go forward,” Deputy Public Defender Sydney Bennett said. “We’re not asking for a continuance.

Herrera was arrested in July on suspicion of killing his 28-year-old brother, Enrique Herrera.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at about 1:15 p.m. on July 4 to a report of an assault on the 4300 block of West Ocean Avenue in the unincorporated area west of Lompoc.

Deputies found Enrique Herrera inside his bedroom, and determined he had been fatally injured as the result of an assault.

Arturo Herrera has been charged with first-degree murder and an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon in the death of his younger brother.

The trial is set to start July 31, with attorneys set to return for pre-trial hearings on June 28 and July 26.

Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens previously estimated the trial would last four weeks.

