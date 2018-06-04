Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:04 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Trial Delayed for 2 Men Charged With Slaying Marilyn Pharis

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 5, 2018 | 6:44 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial date for two men charged with murder in connection with a violent attack of an Air Force veteran in her Santa Maria home was delayed as expected on Thursday.

Judge John McGregor postponed the planned April 9 start for the trial of Victor Ramirez Martinez, 32, and Jose Villagomez, 23. 

The menare charged in the brutal attack on Marilyn Pharis in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street in July 2015. She died eight days later at a hospital.

They will be tried on first-degree murder charges, plus numerous special circumstances.

Martinez will face an additional special circumstance for torture and a special allegation for use of a deadly weapon, identified as a hammer.

While the judge previously had set April 9 for the trial’s start, that date has been in doubt.

Both defense attorneys, Michael Scott for Villagomez and Lori Pedego, are currently engaged in a different homicide trial involving a pair of former Allan Hancock College basketball players, in another courtroom.

Ann Bramsen and Fabiana Fede from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office are leading the prosecution team. 

McGregor set April 23 as the new date for the Martinez and Villagomez trial, but also told attorneys to return April 12 for a trial-confirmation conference. 

The case drew national media attention after the arrests because Martinez was an undocumented immigrant with prior arrests. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 