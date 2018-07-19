Trial for Orcutt Man Charged with Killing Toddler Delayed to Fall

The Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial for a man accused of killing a toddler in 2016 has been delayed until the fall.

Sean Kothe, 26, was arrested in June 2016 after his girlfriend, Jackeline Molina-Rodriguez of Oceano, showed up at Marian Regional Medical Center with her 18-month-old daughter, Delilah Cassio-Molina.

The girl died two days later at a Madera children’s hospital.

Kothe, who is represented by attorney Steven Andrade, has been charged with felony murder and assault on a child causing death.

For a number of reasons, including a different homicide trial in another courtroom involving Chief Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Gresser, Kothe's trial now is set to start Nov. 5.

A trial confirmation conference is planned for Oct. 31, but Kothe and the attorneys will return to court Sept. 19 for a readiness-and-settlement hearing.

Kothe remains in custody at Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at more than $2 million.

