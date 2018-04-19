Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 6:33 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Trial Delayed for Solvang Animal-Rescue Facility Operator

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 19, 2018 | 6:33 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial for the operator of a Solvang animal rescue facility facing eight misdemeanor charges has been postponed.

On Thursday afternoon, Judge John McGregor vacated the planned Monday start for the trial of Julia Di Sieno, 57, who runs the nonprofit Animal Rescue Team on Carriage Drive land outside the city limit.

The judge also set new dates for May. 

Di Sieno initially faced two stalking charges and two counts of making criminal threats in the first case filed in December.

Another four misdemeanor charges — unlawful Firearms Act violation of restraining order, possession of a deadly weapon, and two contempt-of-court counts — were filed in late February after DiSieno allegedly failed to turn over firearms as ordered by a judge. 

During Thursday’s brief hearing, the judge ordered her to return May 10 for a trial confirmation conference and set May 14 as the new trial date.

“Hopefully you can resolve your discovery issues by then,” McGregor said.

The April 23 trial start had been doubtful due to a homicide trial that also has been set to start on that date in McGregor’s courtroom.

Di Sieno also waived time for a speedy trial through May.

Her attorney is Kevin Dubrall, while Deputy District Attorney Steven Li is leading the prosecution team.

Di Sieno could face a possible ninth charge stemming from an incident in late March when she was arrested for allegedly using her vehicle to assault a neighbor in the parking lot of El Rancho Marketplace, at 2886 Mission Drive.

After the victim got out of his car, Di Sieno drove her truck toward him, allegedly striking him on the shoulder with the vehicle’s side mirror, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrested Di Sieno hours after the incident.

During the investigation, video evidence and witness statements corroborated the victim’s account of what occurred, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 