Monday, June 25 , 2018, 4:50 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Trial For Solvang Animal Rescue Operator Could Start Monday

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 10, 2018 | 7:35 p.m.

An animal rescue facility operator’s Santa Maria Superior Court trial for eight misdemeanor criminal charges could begin as soon as Monday. 

During the trial confirmation conference on Thursday, Judge John McGregor ordered defendant Julia Di Sieno, 57, of Solvang, and attorneys to return at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Di Sieno, who is represented by defense attorney Kevin Dubrall, initially faced two stalking charges and two counts of making criminal threats in a criminal case filed in December that involves a pair of neighbors.

Another four misdemeanor charges — unlawful Firearms Act violation of a restraining order, possession of a deadly weapon, and two contempt-of-court counts — were filed in late February after Di Sieno allegedly failed to turn over firearms as ordered by a judge. 

The two separate cases have been consolidated into one case for the trial. 

It’s not clear where the trial will be held since McGregor is in the midst of jury selection for a homicide trial expect to last through June. 

Deputy District Attorney Steven Li said he expects the Di Sieno trial to last two or three days

Julia Di Sieno Click to view larger
Julia Di Sieno

Due to the clogged criminal court calendar,  preliminary hearings or trials routinely are sent at the last minute to judges who normally handle civil cases at the Santa Maria Court Complex, but that depends on those courtrooms having time to squeeze in the extra duty.

In a different criminal case involving a March incident, Di Sieno faces misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and battery charges from an incident with a different neighbor. 

Di Sieno allegedly followed to neighbor in her truck to the nearby El Rancho Marketplace, at 2886 Mission Drive, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

After the man got out of his vehicle, Di Sieno allegedly drove her truck toward him, striking him on the shoulder with the side mirror of her vehicle, the Sheriff’s Department said. 

Video evidence and witness statements supported the allegations, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Those charges are in a separate court case, with a possible trial trailing the first case.  

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 