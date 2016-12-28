Trial for Lompoc Man Accused of Murdering Brother Pushed to March

Trial for a Lompoc man charged with killing his brother last summer has been delayed until at least March.

Dressed in a suit, Arturo Herrera made a brief appearance in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria on Wednesday alongside his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Sydney Bennett.

Herrera was arrested in July on suspicion of killing his 28-year-old brother, Enrique Herrera.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at about 1:15 p.m. on July 4 to a report of an assault on the 4300 block of West Ocean Avenue in the unincorporated area west of Lompoc.

Deputies found Enrique Herrera inside his bedroom, and determined he had been fatally injured as the result of an assault.

Arturo Herrera has been charged with first-degree murder and an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon in the death of his younger brother.

Once tentatively set for January, the trial date was postponed until March 13 Wednesday by Superior Court Judge Gustavo Lavayen.

Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens estimated the trial would last four weeks.

The judge also set a March 8 hearing to confirm the trial will proceed as planned, and noted unspecified motions had been filed.

The trial previously was planned to start Jan. 17.

Court matters are frequently delayed due to attorneys’ schedules, new information needing to be analyzed and other reasons.

