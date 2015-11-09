Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 11:40 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Trial Set For Former Hancock College Athletes Charged With Murder

Lavell White and Ali Mohammed will face charges next July in shooting death of Terence Richardson

Ali Mohammed sits with his attorney, Lori Pedego, during a hearing Monday in Superior Court in Santa Maria. Mohammed is facing murder in burglary charges stemming from the death of Terence Richardson, 23, nearly a year ago.
Ali Mohammed sits with his attorney, Lori Pedego, during a hearing Monday in Superior Court in Santa Maria. Mohammed is facing murder in burglary charges stemming from the death of Terence Richardson, 23, nearly a year ago. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 9, 2015 | 6:57 p.m.

The trial for two former community college basketball players accused of murder and burglary has been set for July in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Santa Maria Judge Rogelio Flores set a July 12 trial date for Lavell White and Ali Mohammed, former players on the Allan Hancock College basketball team.

White and Mohammed are accused of fatally shooting Terence Richardson, 23, in a parked vehicle near the interaction of Bradley Road and Jones Street late at night on Dec. 30, 2014. 

Both men also are alleged to have committed multiple burglaries. 

The men pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied the special allegations during an arraignment hearing Monday. 

Murder defendant Lavell White listens in court Monday in Santa Maria, accompanied by his attorney, Michael Scott. He and co-defendnat Ali Mohammed were ordered to trail next July 12. Click to view larger
Murder defendant Lavell White listens in court Monday in Santa Maria, accompanied by his attorney, Michael Scott. He and co-defendnat Ali Mohammed were ordered to trail next July 12. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The trial is expected to last up to eight weeks, Deputy District Attorney Timothy Covello told the judge.

Mohammed is represented by Lori Pedego while White is represented by Michael Scott.

A trial confirmation hearing is planned for July 5.

Flores also scheduled a Jan. 11 hearing in case defense attorneys decide to file a motion to dismiss some the charges against the men.

Investigators say the fatal shooting occurred during a drug buy in which the defendants instead tried to rob the dealer, who was the vehicle’s driver, while Richardson sat in the passenger seat. 

The driver raced Richardson to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he died from the gunshot wounds.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 