Trial Starts June 7 in Foothill Road Motorcycle Fatality

Trial proceedings begin next week for two men accused of vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving in the death of their friend, who crashed his motorcycle into an oncoming vehicle earlier this year during an alleged street race.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge George Eskin ordered that Francisco Rodriguez, 23, and Jonathan Alvarez-Leon, 24, stand trial for the case after deciding there is enough evidence that both men — and their deceased friend, 24-year-old Raul Ibarra — were riding motorcycles and were involved in a speed contest at the time of the collision, which is at the center of the prosecution’s case.

The trial is scheduled to begin June 7, said Deputy District Attorney Sanford Horowitz, who is prosecuting the case.

Rodriguez is being represented by Ron Bamieh, while Leon’s attorney is Deputy Public Defender Christine Voss.

According to testimony, the three friends were riding along Foothill Road, with Rodriguez in front of the other two. On a blind curve near the Santa Barbara Tennis Club, Ibarra crossed over the double-yellow line dividing the lanes and crashed into an oncoming SUV.

Ibarra tumbled down a steep embankment off the road after the impact, and Alvarez-Leon locked up his front wheel and skidded off the road nearby.

Rodriguez had been riding ahead of them and doubled back when he realized they weren’t behind him anymore. Prosecutors are accusing him of leaving the scene of an accident since he allegedly drove back to the scene and then left from there.

Judge Jean Dandona will preside over the trial, although Eskin was the sitting judge for the preliminary hearing in March.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.