Triathlon Legend Mark Allen Speaking at New Vic

Sports



In the world of endurance sports, Mark Allen stands as one of the greatest.

Allen won six straight Hawaii Ironman Triathlon World Championships in Kona, an astounding feat in a grueling, torturous event that consists of a 2.4-mile ocean swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run.

Allen will be speaking at Santa Barbara’s New Vic Theater on Friday at 6:30 p.m., about his experiences as a world-class triathlete and the process he went through to become the best athlete and person he could be.

Tickets are available at the door for $25. Following his presentation, Allen will be doing a meet-and-greet and signing his book, “The Art of Competition.”

Allen dominated sport of triathlon. He won 20 straight professional races from 1988-1990, including the inaugural Olympic Distance World Championship in Avignon, France in 1989. He went undefeated in 10 trips to the Nice International Triathlon in France. In 2012, he was voted “The Greatest Endurance Athlete of All Time" in a world-wide poll conducted by ESPN.

Today, the 57 year old Santa Cruz resident is a master coach for IronmanU, a coaching certification program run by Ironman Triathlon.

Allen’s blueprint to his success in triathlon is a story of trial and error. He didn’t have a coach when started and experienced some painful times physically and mentally.

After all he’s learned during his amazing career, Allen is excited to share his knowledge and experiences with everyone, not just athletes.

Among the concepts he says helped him gain success is having a "quiet mind."

“Inner peace first, then outer results. Not the other way around,” he says in the book.

“A quiet mind is staying fully engaged and giving everything you have in the moment at hand, and the next and then the one after that without the worry of how it will turn out, and doing this especially if achieving your dreams seems impossible,” Allen writes on his Web site, MarkAllenCoaching.com. “It’s responding to the situation rather than trying to control it. It’s expansive rather than contractive.”

His appearance in Santa Barbara comes at a time when many endurance athletes are setting goals for the year.

“The beginning of the season, when you are just getting back in shape, is an extremely rich period where some subtle but very important patterns can be set that will help you out at the end of the year,” he says. “The most critical aspect to dial in is your patterns of movement. How do you move? Where are you generating your power from in the water and on the bike, and what are you doing that will get you on and off your feet quicker running? When you are getting back in shape you generally lack the fitness to overcome any inefficiencies of movement, which means that they show up more quickly. When you are in great shape you can overcome most issues of poor mechanics because of a strong engine. But now is a priceless time to reveal the inefficiencies that will surface and correct them.”

Friday’s event is being sponsored by Santa Barbara Running, Mike Swan’s Elite Performance and The Lab.