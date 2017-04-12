Monday, April 23 , 2018, 6:14 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Tribal Chairman Testifies Before State Assembly

By Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | April 12, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn testified last week before the California State Assembly Education Committee on behalf of AB 738, an educational instruction bill designed to establish California Native Curriculum.

Introduced by Assembly member Monique Limón, AB 738 proposes to require the development of model curriculum in Native American Studies.

Further, the bill encourages each school district and charter school that maintains grade levels 9 to 12, that does not offer a standards-based Native American studies curriculum, to offer a course study in Native American studies based on the model curriculum.

In his testimony, Kahn provided a brief summary of Chumash history pre- and post-mission contact and also expressed the need for AB 738 to provide a true and accurate account of California Indian history.   

Kahn concluded his testimony saying: “Native American’s celebrate their heritage through language, customs and traditions. Every tribe has its own story and AB 738 creates the vehicle to expand the story of California Indians beyond just the Missions.”

Also testifying before the committee was Kathleen Marshall, Chumash tribal member and lead language instructor for the tribe’s Samala language program and Nakia Zavalla, culture director for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

At the hearing, AB 738 was approved by a unanimous vote by the Assembly Education Committee.

“I am honored to author AB 738. We know that California has the third largest American Indian student population,” said Limón.

“This bill ensures a relevant and accurate curriculum that teaches all students about all federally recognized tribes in California and their rich history and significant contribution to our state and country,” she said.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has led educational legislative efforts in the past including AB 544 that established a teaching credential for the teaching of Native American Languages in California Schools. That bill passed in 2008.

In 2015, Gov. Jerry Brown signed bill AB 163 into law that expanded the previous bill to include a culture credential.

Under the Native American language-culture credential created by AB 163, applicants can be authorized to teach courses in Native American language, Native American culture or both in California public schools.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians owns and operates the Chumash Casino Resort, on the tribe’s reservation on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez,

— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 