Tribal Clinic Offers Free Dental Clinic

The Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic will partner again with the Army Reserve and National Guard to provide free dental care for uninsured members of the community Sept. 11-21.

The Army Reserve and National Guard will provide dental check-ups, which may include X-rays, teeth cleanings, fillings and extractions. Uninsured individuals are encouraged to make an appointment immediately as space is limited.

“We’re extremely proud of our ongoing partnership with the Army Reserve and National Guard, and our ability to offer free dental care for community members in need during this annual event,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

The free dental exams will be offered 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays Monday, Sept. 11 through Wednesday, Sept. 20. Appointments will be available 8 a.m.-noon Thursday, Sept. 21.

To make an appointment, call the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic, 688-7070.

The Army Reserve and National Guard will provide its own certified dental staff for these services as part of a collaboration between Walking Shield, Inc., and the U.S. Department of Defense.

The program brings military reserve units to reservations to assist with health care and provide services for the country’s underserved population. The clinic staff will provide support as needed.

The Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. It is on the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ reservation, 90 Via Juana Lane, Santa Ynez.

The staff specializes in the highest standards of quality health care through modern medicine and cultural tradition.

The clinic’s comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral health services are available to all members of the community, not only for Native Americans. The facility accepts Medicare, Medi-Cal and most major insurance plans.

— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.