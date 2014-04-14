Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:44 am | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Chumash Tribal Elder Reginald Pagaling Approved to Serve on Native American Heritage Commission

By Hildy Medina for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | April 14, 2014 | 2:37 p.m.

The California State Senate Rules Committee recently confirmed the nomination of Reginald “Reggie” Pagaling, a Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians tribal elder, to the state’s Native American Heritage Commission.

Reggie Pagaling
Reggie Pagaling

On a vote of 31-0, Pagaling was approved on April 1 to serve as a commissioner on the Native American Heritage Commission.

“The honor and privilege to serve on the Native American Heritage Commission is both humbling and exciting,” Pagaling said. “These are exciting and challenging times, and I’m proud to represent the Chumash tribe as we stride into the future. I look forward to being a contributing member and seeking the wisdom of existing commissioners to succeed at this endeavor.”

Pagaling, 60, is a member of the Chumash Maritime Association and has devoted much of his time to restoring the tribe’s ancient maritime culture. Pagaling has been instrumental in the building of several tomols (traditional Chumash plank canoes) and has co-organized the annual tomol crossing of the Santa Barbara Channel since its inception in 2001.

Pagaling also serves on the Santa Barbara County Local Community Benefit Committee and was elected chairman of the committee in 2010.

The nine-member Native American Heritage Commission was established in 1976 to preserve and protect tribal burial grounds from vandalism and destruction. Commissioners work closely with the public, developers, local and federal agencies, educational institutions and California Native Americans to provide advice and assistance toward the protection and preservation of Native American cultural resources.

“Reggie Pagaling is an excellent choice to serve on the Native American Heritage Commission,” said Vincent Armenta, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “He is extremely interested in our tribe’s cultural preservation efforts and has played an integral part in helping restore the Chumash culture.”

The Santa Ynez Reservation is located in Santa Barbara County and was established and officially recognized by the federal government on Dec. 27, 1901.

Click here for more information on the tribe.

— Hildy Medina is a public relations manager for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

 
