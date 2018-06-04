Monday, June 4 , 2018, 3:12 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Tribal Trust Foundation Names New Board Members, Officers

By Leslee Goodman for the Tribal Trust Foundation | January 12, 2014 | 5:20 p.m.

Dr. Dawn Murray
Dawn Murray

The Tribal Trust Foundation, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving indigenous cultures in their environment, began the new year announcing new board members and officers.

Barbara Savage, who founded the organization in 1996, was re-elected president and treasurer. An adjunct professor at Antioch University Santa Barbara, Savage is also the buyer/curator for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art store.

Savage has personally witnessed the survival struggle of indigenous peoples throughout the world and identified the cultural preservation projects the foundation supports. She has produced two documentary films for TTF and most recently organized Mbuti: Children of the Forest, a traveling photographic exhibition that brings honor and awareness to the indigenous pygmies of the Congo's Ituri Forest.

Dr. Dawn Murray, a professor at Antioch University, was elected vice president. With a Ph.D. in ocean sciences from UC Santa Cruz, Murray now teaches courses in marine biology, environmental advocacy and justice, global environmental studies, and sustainable business practices. She also directs the Tribal Trust Foundation’s research and curriculum development programs.

Hudson Hornick, a new board member, was elected secretary. Hornick, who has a master’s in creative writing, is a partner in Alchemy On Demand, a PR, marketing and fundraising agency in Santa Barbara. He also teaches writing and online marketing classes at Santa Barbara City College’s Center for Lifelong Learning.

Art Cisneros, another new board member, was elected Tribal Trust Foundation ambassador. A Chumash elder and firekeeper, Cisneros holds sacred space, tells stories and conducts ceremonies for people from all walks of life at his home in Goleta, on Limuw (Santa Cruz Island) during the Chumash tomol crossing, at The Ojai Foundation, and elsewhere.

Hudson Hornick
Hudson Hornick
Art Cisneros
Art Cisneros

Robert Ornstein, the third new board member, is the founder and principal of Nonprofit Governance Guardians, a consulting agency specializing in legal and governance issues for nonprofits. An attorney with many years in private practice in New York, Washington, Los Angeles and the Central Coast, Ornstein has served on the boards of many local nonprofits, including as the president and board chairman of the Santa Barbara Nonprofit Support Center, and KCLU National Public Radio.

Other continuing board members include Jill Ellifson, retiring vice president, and Susannah Forest, former human resources director for a large, privately owned company in Boston.

The Tribal Trust Foundation is dedicated to preserving indigenous cultures, which are living treasures, by promoting worldwide environmental stewardship and responding to requests from indigenous peoples.

Barbara Savage
Barbara Savage
Bob Ornstein
Bob Ornstein

“Indigenous communities around the world are asking for assistance to preserve their culture and traditional way of life,” Savage said. “Due to nontraditional influences, destruction of their home lands, and the basic need to survive in a modern world, many ancient and complex cultures are in jeopardy of disappearing forever.

“We are working to keep that from happening and to raise awareness that we have much to learn from indigenous cultures that have survived for thousands of years.”

Click here for more information on the Tribal Trust Foundation and its work.

— Leslee Goodman is a publicist for the Tribal Trust Foundation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 