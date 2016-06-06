Tribe Elects Raul Armenta to Santa Ynez Chumash Business Committee

Raul Armenta was elected to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Business Committee Thursday, June 2, during a special election held by the tribe.

Armenta fills the vacancy on the five-member committee that occurred when longtime member Kenneth Kahn was named new Tribal Chairman in April, following former Chairman Vincent Armenta’s resignation in March.

Raul Armenta now joins Kahn, Secretary/Treasurer Gary Pace, Mike Lopez and Maxine Littlejohn on the board.

“After spending almost two decades serving on the Gaming Committee, I’m excited for the new role of Business Committee member,” said Armenta. “We have an established and productive board, and I’m eager to get started and contribute to the ongoing success of the tribe.”

Members of the Business Committee each serve two-year terms. In accordance with tribal government bylaws, Armenta will serve out the remainder of this term and be subject to re-election, along with the rest of the committee, in March 2017.

The tribe’s chairman and Business Committee are responsible for establishing policies and overseeing the legal and business affairs of the tribe while providing for the economic well-being of its members.

In addition to owning and operating the Chumash Casino Resort on the tribe’s reservation, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians also owns Hotel Corque, Root 246 and the Hadsten House in Solvang and two gas stations in Santa Ynez.

As the largest employer in the Santa Ynez Valley, the tribe employs more than 1,800 residents of Santa Barbara County.

— Veronica V. Sandoval represents the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.