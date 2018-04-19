Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:55 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 68º

 
 
 
 

Tribute Band The Highwaymen Live to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | June 23, 2014 | 3:32 p.m.

The Highwaymen Live will pay tribute to the original outlaws of country music when their acclaimed show reaches the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 17.

Highwaymen Live
The Highwaymen Live tribute band features Michael Moore as Willie Nelson, Bob Gill as Waylon Jennings and Philip Bauer as Johnny Cash.

Tickets for the show are $20.

In 1985, a country music supergroup emerged called The Highwaymen, which featured four artists who were well-known for their pioneering influence on the outlaw country subgenre: Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson. The group recorded three albums and scored a No. 1 hit single with “Highwayman” in 1985.

Now, The Highwaymen Live will recapture the magic first created by this one-of-a-kind collaboration with a 90-minute country music tribute show in the Samala Showroom. The performance is packed with upbeat, honky-tonk hits like “Ring of Fire,” “Dukes of Hazard” and “On the Road Again.”

The tribute band features Michael Moore as Willie Nelson, Bob Gill as Waylon Jennings and Philip Bauer as Johnny Cash. Moore, who was born in McKinney, Texas, is also an accomplished guitar player in addition to a master of capturing Nelson’s unique voice. Gill has performed in Nashville and other venues across the country.

But since Jennings' untimely death in 2002, Gill has chosen to focus exclusively on preserving the music of his idol. Bauer started his musical journey in Minneapolis, Minn., where he thrilled audiences with his quality performances and won many talent contests.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see these three talented musicians pay tribute to three of the greatest acts in country music history.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

