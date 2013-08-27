Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 12:17 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Tricia Fahnoe Joins Board for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

By Molly Kemper for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara | August 27, 2013 | 10:35 a.m.

Tricia Fahnoe, a client advisor at Mission Wealth Management, has joined the Board of Directors of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

 

Tricia Fahnoe
Fahnoe grew up in Ventura County and attended high school at Midland School in the Santa Ynez Valley.

She earned her bachelor of arts degree in economics from Northwestern University. While at Northwestern she was also a Division I student-athlete for the women’s lacrosse team.

Her education continued with attaining both a master's of business administration degree from the UCLA Anderson School and a master of science degree in financial planning. In 1996 she attained the certified financial planner mark.

Her areas of proficiency include portfolio design and investment advice, retirement plan analysis, insurance and estate planning concepts as well as developing tax efficient financial plans. She has extensive experience working with business owners, health care professionals, individuals and couples. She also specializes in working with people who have retired and understands the emotional evolution that individuals go through during this life transition.

Fahnoe resides in Santa Barbara with her husband, Ian, and their two young boys. Though much of her free time is spent with her family, she also enjoys scuba diving, golf, culinary events (at home and elsewhere), and spending time with friends.

Since 1962, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has provided more than 35,000 scholarships to Santa Barbara County students totaling $80 million. Additionally, the Scholarship Foundation provides financial aid advising services to more than 35,000 students and parents each year. The foundation celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2012. Its mission is to inspire, encourage and support Santa Barbara County students in their pursuit of college, graduate and vocational education through financial aid advising and the granting of scholarships.

Click here for more information.

— Molly Kemper is a development assistant for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

