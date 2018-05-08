Tricia Price Joins Family Service Agency Board

Family Service Agency has announced Tricia Thorsell Price, former superintendent of Cold Spring School District, has joined its board of directors.

Price served for six years as the superintendent/principal of the Cold Spring School District before retiring in 2017. In addition to the FSA Board, she currently sits on the Village Properties Teacher’s Fund Board.

“With years of educational and community service experience, Tricia will be a strong asset to our board” said Lisa Brabo, executive director.

Price began her career as a teacher at Montecito Union, Crane and later Canalino schools. She served as curriculum coordinator for Carpinteria Unified School District before becoming principal at Aliso and Summerland schools.

She later started the Carpinteria Family School and served as principal there for two years.

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Price earned her bachelor of arts and multiple subject teaching credential at Westmont College. She completed her masters degree in education administration at California State Channel Islands and her Ed.D. at Fielding University.

“I’m grateful to have been supported by the Santa Barbara community over the years,” said Price. “I feel fortunate to be able to be able to continue to serve the community that has given so much to me.”

For more information about Family Service Agency, visit fsacares.org or call 965-1001.

— Marianne McCarthy for Family Service Agency.