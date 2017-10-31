Young Ghosts & Goblins Join the Halloween Celebration in Downtown Santa Barbara

Hundreds of children turn out to trick-or-treet at area business while costumed adults seek grown-up fun

These Halloween celebrants apparently were off to see the Wizard Tuesday night in downtown Santa Barbara. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

Everando Cardenas, manager at Te Amo Jeweler, sports a Superman costume Tuesday as he hands out candy to trick-or-treaters in downtown Santa Barbara.

Kora Diaz gets treats Tuesday during the trick-or-treating event sponsored by Downtown Santa Barbara. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Youngsters enjoy a safe Halloween trick-or-treating experience Tuesday afternoon at the Paseo Nuevo Shopping Center in downtown Santa Barbara. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Kora Diaz had one thing on her mind. Trick-or-treating.

She nodded her approval of the candy in her bucket and showed her green lollipop — her favorite candy.

Diaz, a 2½-year-old wearing a cowgirl Jessie costume, was one of the several hundred kids who spent Tuesday afternoon at Paseo Nuevo shops and restaurants in Santa Barbara along with their families.

It was the second time she had celebrated Halloween at the outdoor shopping location in Santa Barbara, and similar scenes played out elsewhere downtown and in Goleta.

For more than 15 years, Downtown Santa Barbara and Paseo Nuevo shops and restaurants have partnered to host the annual occasion to provide a family friendly and safer alternative to nighttime trick-or-treating.

Kate Schwab, marketing and communications director for Downtown Santa Barbara, said parents and family members appreciate the safeness of the free trick-or-treating during daylight hours and the ease of finding participating locations.

“We are looking forward to seeing kids and parents in costume — always so fun and creative,” Schwab said.

The Halloween festivity was bustling with kids, their siblings and their parents dressed up for the celebration. Even those with four legs and a tail don costumes.

Some kids wore a Disney character costume or dressed as a witch, a joker or a werewolf.

Everando Cardenas, manager at Te Amo Jeweler, sported a Superman costume and sat ready with a bowl of candy.

Last year, Cardenas said, kids patiently waited in line for their goodies and he ran out of candy in about one hour.

This year, he stocked up.

An evening of safe trick-or-treating was also hosted at La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara, and at the Calle Real Shopping Center and in Old Town Goleta on Tuesday afternoon.

