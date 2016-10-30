Trick-or-Treating Tips to Keep Your Children Safe on Halloween

Trick-or-treating is a fun Halloween activity for many families. Dr. Christophe Le Renard, chairman of Cottage Health’s pediatric department, has a few tips on staying safe.

“Instructing your children on street safety is very important, but can often be forgotten the moment your child gets together with others and the excitement of the evening builds,” Le Renard noted.

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers. It’s best if children wear light-colored costumes and face paint or make-up instead of potentially vision-obstructing masks.

Many children enjoy wearing glow-stick bracelets or necklaces. They are inexpensive and improve visibility!

Costumes should be the proper size to prevent trips and falls. Don’t let children use electronic devices while walking, and teach them to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Instruct children to cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. They need to look left, right and then left again when crossing, and keep looking as they cross. They should walk, not run, across the street.

Children should walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, they should walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible. They should follow a direct route with the fewest street crossings.

Rather than following your children all the way to the door, have one adult stay back closer to the street. That way, when the children come charging down the walkway to run across the street to the next house, there is an adult there to watch for cars and to remind the children to slow down and look for cars.

Children younger than 12 should have adult supervision while trick-or-treating. There is safety in numbers, and that includes having more than one adult on hand to supervise young children.