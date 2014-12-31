Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 7:54 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Trine University Mourns Loss of Supporter Clifford Sponsel of Santa Barbara

By Debbie Myers for Trine University | December 31, 2014 | 3:17 p.m.

The Trine University community is mourning the loss of an ardent supporter and alumnus who is credited with inventing the first in-car thermostat.

Clifford W. Sponsel, 104, died Monday in Santa Barbara. He graduated from Tri-State College, now Trine, in 1931 with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering, had served as a university trustee and was a longtime faithful friend and supporter of Trine.

“We are saddened by the loss of Cliff and are grateful for the friendship and support provided by Cliff and his wife, Juliette,” said Earl Brooks II, Ph.D., Trine president. “Cliff’s dedication and generosity to Trine is evident on our campus and will benefit future generations, too.”

Trine’s C.W. Sponsel Administration Building, for which Sponsel donated $1 million, is named in his honor. Also bearing his name are Sponsel Towers in Fawick Hall and Sponsel Library in the Rick L. and Vicki L. James University Center. In October 2012, Trine dedicated the mural “Giving Back: From Birth through Education to the End of Life,” which reflects Sponsel’s life. The mural was designed by his wife. He was also responsible for the renovation of bookstore space in the former Ford Library.

“I am grateful for my success, and for this reason I have tried to help others,” Sponsel said in October 2007, during the dedication of Sponsel Administration Building. His motto was, “It’s important to give something back.”

In July, Sponsel celebrated his 104th birthday and was Trine’s second-oldest living alumnus. He served on the Board of Trustees from 1978 to 1999 and received the Distinguished Service Award in 1977; the Pillar of Success award, Trine’s highest honor, in 2007; and was awarded an honorary Doctor of Engineering in 1985.

When he turned 100 in 2010, the university observed Dr. Clifford W. Sponsel Day on campus.

His career began with General Motors and he is credited with inventing the first in-car thermostat.

— Debbie Myers is a communication specialist for Trine University.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 