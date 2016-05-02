Trinity Episcopal Church Announces Final ‘Music at Trinity’ Concert of 2015-16 Season

For its final “Music at Trinity” concert of the season, Trinity Episcopal Church presents “Ceremonious Resounds for Solo Soprano, Choir, Organ and Piano,” featuring Tess Altiveros, soprano; Thomas Joyce, organ and piano; and Adelfos Ensemble, directed by Temmo Korisheli.

Seattle-based lyric soprano Altiveros will join Joyce and Adelfos Ensemble in a program featuring great sacred and secular works of music.

The ensemble will present Deus in adjutorium from Claudio Monteverdi’s Vespers of 1610, Charles Villiers Stanford’s Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis in G, songs by Antonín Dvořák and Eric Whitacre, Robert Schumann’s Frauenliebe und -leben, and the Santa Barbara premiere of Thomas Joyce’s newly composed Psalm 100: Jubilate Deo.

The event will mark the finale of of this season’s Music at Trinity concert series.

The concert will begin at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22nd, 2016, at Trinity Episcopal Church, which is located at 1500 State Street in Santa Barbara.

Although admittance is free, a $10 donation is suggested.

For additional information, call Trinity Episcopal Church at 805.965.7419 or email Thomas Joyce, minister of keyboard music at [email protected].

— Thomas Joyce represents Trinity Episcopal Church.