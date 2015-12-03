Trinity Episcopal Church Continues Popular Organ Concert Series

Advice

For three consecutive Sundays at Trinity Episcopal Church of Santa Barbara, talented local organists will offer organ music inspired by the magic and mystery of the winter season.

The spirit of both Advent and Christmas will be explored and celebrated through classic organ repertoire in addition to newly composed works.

Come and enjoy beautiful seasonal organ music that will fill the resonant Gothic church, one of the architectural treasures of Santa Barbara.

At 3:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 2015, Emma Lou Diemer will perform works composed on Advent and Christmas hymns, featuring settings by Santa Barbara composers Mahlon Balderston, David Gell and the premier of a new piece by Daniel Gee, as well as works of her own composition

The following weekend at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Nelson Huber will play meditations for Advent, including meditations from Emma Lou Diemer, Jules Massenet, Gabriel Fauré and others. Huber will also present a free improvisation on the Gregorian chant Veni, veni Emmanuel.

Thomas Joyce will finish the trilogy of organist performance with "Tours de force," featuring ​major works of organ literature for Advent such as Bach’s unique Toccata, Adagio and Fugue in C, Charles Tournemire’s Improvisation on “Ave maris stella” and Marcel Dupré’s "The World Awaiting the Savior" from Symphonie-Passion.

Trinity Episcopal Church of Santa Barbara is located at 1500 State Street. Admission is free, but goodwill donations are encouraged in support of the artists and the concert series.

For additional information, please contact Minister of Keyboard Music Thomas Joyce at [email protected].

— Thomas Joyce represents Trinity Episcopal Church of Santa Barbara.