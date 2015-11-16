Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 6:07 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Trinity Episcopal Church Presents Concert Pianist Egle Januleviciute With All-Bach Program

By Thomas Joyce for Trinity Episcopal Church | November 16, 2015 | 8:43 a.m.

Egle Januleviciute

Trinity Episcopal Church welcomes professional concert pianist and teacher Egle Januleviciute in an all-Bach solo piano program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015.

 

The program includes Organ Chorale Prelude (arr. F.Busoni), Nun komm' der Heiden Heiland, BWV 659, "Jesus bleibet meine Freude" from BWV 147 (arr. W.Kempff), Organ Chorale Prelude (arr. F.Busoni) Jesus Christus, unser Heiland, BWV 665Fantasia in C minor BWV 906Toccata in E minor BWV 914Italian Concerto BWV 971 and Partita No. 2 in C minor BWV 826.

An international competition prize winner, Januleviciute enjoys an active performance career as soloist and collaborative artist and has performed in Belgium, Italy, Finland, Germany, Italy, Japan, Lithuania and the former Soviet Union.

She has served on the Keyboard Faculties of the Academy of Music of Lithuania, UC Santa Barbara and Westmont College.

Trinity Episcopal Church of Santa Barbara is located at 1500 State Street. Admission is free, but goodwill donations are encouraged in support of the artist and the concert series.

For additional information, call Trinity Episcopal Church at 805.965.7419 or email Minister of Keyboard Music Thomas Joyce at [email protected].

Thomas Joyce represents Trinity Episcopal Church.

 

