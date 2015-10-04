Trinity Episcopal Church Presents Works of French Impressionist Composer Claude Debussy

Trinity Episcopal Church welcomes back pianist Christopher Davis, local expert in the music of French impressionist composer Claude Debussy (1862–1918), for a Debussy-only concert Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015, at 3:30 p.m.
Davis will be joined by the immensely talented Kyra Folk-Farber, Claude-Lise LaFranque and Joanne Kim, presenting some of Debussy’s most exceptional compositions.
The program will include the Sonata for violin and piano, Poèmes de Stéphane Mallarmé, Six épigraphes antiques, Fêtes galantes and Première rhapsodie for clarinet and piano.
Trinity Episcopal Church of Santa Barbara is located at 1500 State Street (at Micheltorena).
Admission is free, but goodwill donations are encouraged in support of the artists and the concert series.
— Thomas Joyce represents Trinity Episcopal Church.