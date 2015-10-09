Trinity Episcopal Church to Host Bassoon Master William Wood for Nine-Composer Performance

Advice

Trinity Episcopal Church presents "Mélange: A Musical Bassoon Mixture 1926 to 2014," a free concert celebrating the bassoon, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015 at 3:30 p.m.

William Wood will be joined by Bridget Hough and Trey Farrell to present an eclectic musical journey (with the bassoon as the main protagonist) through New York, the Bayou, Brazil, southeastern Spain, southwestern France, Paris, London, Rome and Beverly Hills.

Nine composers with varying styles and influences (including jazz, tango, French & American popular song, Italian cinema and minimalism) are paired in a delightful one hour program showcasing musical sounds of the last ninety years, designed to enhance all the senses.

The program features works for bassoon, oboe and piano from 1926–2014 by Jacques Ibert, Henri Sauguet, Craig Phillips, Nino Rota, Alec Wilder, William Grant Still, Astor Piazzolla, Gordon Jacob and Francis Poulenc.

William Wood has been a fixture in the Greater Southern California freelance world since 1984. He is currently a member of the New West Symphony, the Riverside Philharmonic and the Los Angeles Master Chorale Sinfonia Orchestra.

He has appeared as a regular bassoonist with virtually every major ensemble in Southern California, including the LA Opera Orchestra, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Pasadena Symphony, Long Beach Symphony Orchestra, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, Pacific Symphony, Opera Pacific, Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, Santa Barbara Symphony and the San Diego Symphony.

He is an avid chamber music performer, producing concerts for private occasions as well as many public chamber music events.

Wood maintains a large studio of middle school and high school students in the Ventura School District.

A native of Minnesota, he studied privately with Benjamin Kamins and Charles Ullery and earned a bachelor's of music at St. Olaf College and later studied under Michael O'Donovan and Norman Herzberg at the University of Southern California.

Wood resides in Santa Barbara, California with his husband, the Rev. Mark Asman, and their lovely doggy, Amelie.

Pianist Bridget Hough is becoming known as a versatile, sensitive and dynamic artist. Embracing a multi-faceted career, she is engaged regularly for solo, chamber and vocal, as well as instrumental, collaborative projects.

Her playing has been described as “beautiful, lyricism always taking precedence over virtuosity, her impressive tranquility never faltering,” by Gerald Carpenter.

Bridget was awarded her doctor of musical arts in keyboard from the University of California, Santa Barbara, in 2013, where she also received a master of music in keyboard, and a bachelor's in music, summa cum laude.

Her honors and awards include Outstanding Graduating Grad Student, 2013; the Martin Kamen Fellowship, 2010–11, 2012–13; Outstanding Graduating Senior with Distinction in the Major, 2006; Regents Scholar 2004–06; Erno Daniel Memorial Award, 2006; Quarterly Performance Award, 2005; Lea C. Pearson Music Scholarship, 2004; First Prize, SMAC Individual Grants Competition, 2003.

Trey Farrell, oboist, received his bachelor's from Pennsylvania State University and his master's from the Thornton School of Music at the University of Southern California.

Currently an adjunct instructor of oboe at Westmont College, he is an active freelance musician performing throughout Southern California.

In addition, Trey teaches instrumental music at Roosevelt Elementary School and maintains a private oboe studio in Santa Barbara.

For additional information, call Trinity Episcopal Church at 805.965.7419.

