Rev. Elizabeth Molitors to Lead Trinity Episcopal Church

By Katrina Perez and Hannah Ruth Brothers for Trinity Episcopal Church | October 18, 2018 | 11:25 a.m.
Rev. Elizabeth Molitors
Rev. Elizabeth Molitors

Trinity Episcopal Church has named the Rev. Elizabeth Molitors to serve as the 19th rector of the historic church at 1500 State St., Santa Barbara.

Founded in 1867, the 750-member parish most recently was led by interim rector Rev. Canon Gary Hall during the search for a permanent leader.

Rev. Molitors begins at Trinity in November. Her first Sunday, Nov. 4, will include a festive, celebratory brunch in the Parish Hall after both 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. services.

"Elizabeth Molitors has that rare combination of personal warmth, great intelligence, and expert leadership to make her one of the most effective and engaging priests I know,” Rev. Hall said.

“She is the perfect person to lead Trinity into the next phase of its missional journey as a progressive, inclusive faith community," he said.

Before accepting the position at Trinity, Molitors served as rector of Annunciation Episcopal Church in Gurnee, Ill., and previously as associate rector at St. Mark’s Episcopal in Glen Ellyn, Ill.

Prior to her call to the priesthood, Molitors spent almost 25 years in corporate positions, including 13 years as an IT project manager for two Fortune 500 companies.

She completed her undergraduate degree at Miami University in Ohio, her MBA at DePaul University in Chicago, and her masters of divinity at Seabury-Western Theological Seminary, also in Chicago.

"We are excited to welcome Elizabeth to lead us and to share in ministry here at Trinity,” said Claude Garciacelay, Trinity senior warden.

“She has a genuine spirit and sense of self, a generous warmth and ready smile and a passion for growing God's love and justice in the world,” he said.

For more information, call 805-965.7419 or visit TrinitySB.org.

— Katrina Perez and Hannah Ruth Brothers for Trinity Episcopal Church.

 

