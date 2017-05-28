Music at Trinity Hosts Sonos 5 Winds

Music at Trinity, sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church, will be presented at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the church, 1500 State St., Santa Barbara.
Sonos 5 Winds performers are Andrea Di Maggio, on flute; Trey Farrell, oboe; Joanne Kim, clarinet; Andy Radford, bassoon; and Steven Gross, French horn.
On the program are: Jean-Michel Damase (1928-2013), "Dix-Sept Variations, Op. 22;" Carl Nielsen (1865-1931), "Wind Quintet Op. 43;" and Paquito D'Rivera (1948-) "Aires Tropicales for Wind Quintet."
Suggested donation is $10.
For more information, call Trinity Church, 965-7419, or email Thomas Joyce, minister of keyboard music, [email protected]
— Thomas Joyce for Trinity Episcopal Church.