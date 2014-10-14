Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 2:16 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man, Juveniles Arrested in Santa Maria Armed Robbery; Police Say Trio May Be Linked to Other Crimes

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 14, 2014 | 3:09 p.m.

A man and two juveniles have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Santa Maria as police try to determine if the trio are linked to a string of similar crimes in the city.

David Wilkerson
Lovell McKellop

Lovell McKellop, 20, of Santa Maria and two juveniles were arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a convenience store in the 600 block of South Thornburg Street at 10:18 p.m. Saturday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The suspects demanded money from the store employee and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Santa Maria police officers and detectives investigated the incident and made the arrests Sunday, according to Sgt. Paul Van Meel from the Santa Maria Police Department Detectives Bureau.

“Through the service of search warrants at various locations and the ongoing investigation they managed to locate and arrest three people in connection with this robbery,” detectives said in a news release.

The two juveniles were arrested for suspicion of possessing stolen property (related to the robbery) and possession of marijuana for sales. Both were booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.

Van Meel said he couldn’t release their ages or genders.

The adult suspect initially told police his name was David Wilkerson, but officers determined that was not the man's real identity. McKellop will be charged with giving a false identity, police said Thursday.

In the past couple of weeks, police said up to 10 crimes involving people on the streets and businesses have been robbed in incident that have some similarities.

“We’re looking into the possibility of how involved, if at all, this little group had been in the other robberies that we’ve had,” Van Meel said. “We’re obviously putting a lot of effort into that.”

One of the robberies occurred at an Orcutt convenience store, and Santa Maria police are working with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department into whether the two incidents could be related.

“It’s definitely something we’re looking at as a strong possibility,” Van Meel said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 