Prep Roundup

Trio Carries Bishop Softball; Laguna Tennis, VB Romp; Dos Pueblos Golf Wins

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 22, 2016 | 8:45 p.m.

Isabella Gregson, Kylie Koeper and Miranda Alvarez combined for eight of Bishop Diego's 10 hits in a 12-8 non-league softball win over Santa Maria Valley Christian on Tuesday.

Gregson and Koeper each went 3 for 4 with two doubles. Alvarez also doubled and went 2-3.

Francesca Nash led the Bishop defense with some great plays in center field, noted coach John Ceriale.

Bishop overcame an 8-5 deficit by scoring five runs in the fifth inning.

The Cardinals play Foothill Tech on Thursday at Ventura College.

BOYS TENNIS

Laguna Blanca 13, Orcutt Academy 5

Laguna Blanca moved to 8-1 on the season with a victory at home against Orcutt Academy.

Coach Trevor Thorpe used all 18 members of the his team in the non-league win.

Singles was anchored by Alex Furukawa, who won his sets 6-1, 6-1 before being substituted out in the final round. Sophomores Conor Scheinberg and Victor Liu also came away with two wins each in singles.

In doubles, Phillip Hicks won two sets with different partners before being substituted out. Sophomore Andrew Tolles added 2-of-3 sets playing with different partners in each round.

GIRLS LACROSSE

San Marcos 7, Thacher 6

Allie Bliss scored five goals and Megan Hullander led the defensive charge for the Royals.

"The team is finally starting to connect the dots at the right time," said coach Taylor Paige.

GOLF

Dos Pueblos 392, Santa Barbara 402

Andrews Fairbairn shot a 74 to lead the Chargers in the Channel League match at Glen Annie Golf Course.

Mikha Benedictus and Zach Steinberger each carded a 76 in a balanced effort for DP (2-0)

Brandon Crane led Santa Barbara with a 75.

Dos Pueblos:
Andres Fairbairn 74
Mikha Benedictus 76
Zach Steinberger 76
Daniel Cheung 82
Luke Vigna 84
Joseph Pigatti 84

Santa Barbara
Brandon Crane 75
Issac Stone 79
Fabio Rodriguez 81
Preston Gomersall 83
Austin Coombs 84
Tim Cuschman 85

VOLLEYBALL

Laguna Blanca 3, Mission Prep 0

Laguna Blanca coach Jon Roberts praised the setting of Pierce O'Donnell and the passing and serving of libero Charly MacNeil in a 25-15, 25-20, 25-17 sweep over visiting Mission Prep on Tuesday.

The Owls go into spring break with an 11-2 record.

Bishop Diego 3, Fillmore 0

The Cardinals improved to 9-0 with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-12 sweep over Fillmore.

Luca Jordano lead the way with 9 kills and Jake Klentner added 6 kills.  
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal

