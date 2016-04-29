Trio of Dos Pueblos Pitchers Fire 3-Hit Shutout Against San Marcos

Baseball

The chant is commonly heard at soccer matches, but here it was being belted out from the Dos Pueblos dugout during Gio Macias’ third-inning at-bat in a scoreless baseball game with San Marcos.

“Ohhh lé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Gio, Gio,” sang the Chargers.

Macias heard it and then a roar after he slapped a first-pitch delivery from Ian Churchill to the opposite field for a RBI single. That ignited a five-run inning for the Chargers, who went on to blank San Marcos, 7-0, in a Channel League game Friday at Scott O’Leary Field.

Dylan Kelley, Peter Appel and Austin Bull combined on a three-hitter for DP, which improved to 5-3 and is in first place in the tight league race. San Marcos fell to 3-4 and is tied with Ventura, which beat Buena for the second time on Friday. Buena is 5-5 and Santa Barbara 4-4.

Macias’ single drove in Jed Donelan, who led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a bunt single by Jonathan Sloan.

“I love swinging at the first pitch,” said Macias, who made the last out in Tuesday’s loss at San Marcos. “I was looking for revenge.”

He noted the Chargers were pumped to avenge the earlier defeat against their crosstown rivals.

“We all have to be loud, stay in high intensity, get a good feeling in the dugout, get everyone going. That’s what we did today.”

A wild pitch moved Sloan to third and Davey Demeter brought him home with a sacrifice fly to deep left field for the second run. After Appel singled to left-center, a wild pitch on a ball-4 to Josh Feldhaus scored Macias for the third run. Feldhaus hustled to second base and Appel moved to third before Colter Nisbet ripped a single to score both runners for a 5-0 advantage.

That was plenty of support for Kelley, who was painting the edges of the plate. He struck out six and allowed two hits in his four innings of work. He also picked off a baserunner and induced a double play.

The side-arm throwing Appel didn’t allow a ball out of the infield in his two innings on the mound. The single he gave up to Matt Neal was an infield chopper over the middle.

The hard-throwing Bull finished the shutout, striking out two in the seventh.

“If I can draw it up that way every time, I’d have a lot more hair,” said DP coach George Hedricks about the team’s stellar pitching performance.

The DP coach was pleased how Kelley stepped up in an important game

“With the injuries we’ve had, that was huge,” he said. “For him to come in there and give us a big start in pretty much a must-win game for us in Channel League, I’m proud of him. That was a great job.”

San Marcos coach Jacob Pepper said the contrast in pitching styles made it tough on his hitters.

“Dylan Kelley is a decent pitcher. I’ve known him since he was maybe 10 or 11 and he’s always had a ton of potential; he’s grown a ton in last year. He’s got a lot of movement in his ball as well. Hats off to him.

“Then we get a different look from Peter Appel coming in with a submarine-sidearm,” he continued. “We haven’t seen that all year. He kept us a little off balance, and we were a little shell-shocked after a tough inning.”

Dos Pueblos added two runs in the fifth against San Marcos reliever Blake Katsev on a RBI single by Feldhaus and an error after Nisbet’s second hit of the game to right-center field.

The teams go at it again on Monday at Dos Pueblos.

