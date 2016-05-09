Trio of SBCC Golfers Qualify for State Tournament

Local Roundup

Three SBCC golfers qualified for next week’s State Championships.

Manny Manzone, a sophomore from Moraga, placed eighth in the 66-player field at the Southern California Regionals at Bear Creek CC in Murrieta, shooting 77 and 73 for a 6-over 150. Jake Ledbetter tied for ninth at 151 (76-75) and Niels Andersen tied for 14th with a 153 (77-76).

Will Barnett of Canyons was the medalist at 2-under 142 (69-73).

“The conditions were good, although it got a little windy in the second round,” said SBCC coach Chuck Melendez. “It’s a grind to play 36 holes in a day. It was a great day for us and the guys are happy.”

The top four teams and top six individuals not on those teams advanced to the 36-hole State Finals, which will be held on Monday at Desert Island CC in Rancho Mirage.

Canyons, the WSC champion, won the Regional title at 743. Santiago Canyon (760), Desert (765) and Orange Coast (773) also qualified.

PREP BASEBALL

Fillmore 9, Cate 8, 11 inn.

Cate falls to 5-3 in the Frontier League

The Rams are back in action on Tuesday against Foothill Tech at Ventura College.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Agoura 15, Cate 7

The Rams were eliminated from the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section playoffs.

Sam Hill, Brie Walker and Katherine Grossman each scored two goals for Cate. Goalkeeper Jessica Liou made 10 saves.

