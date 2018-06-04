Trio Rescued After Kayak Is Swamped in Ocean Off Carpinteria

Three men were rescued in the ocean off Carpinteria on Monday after their kayak began to sink, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department.

At about 4:20 p.m., crews were dispatched to the beach at the end of Holly Avenue on a report the men were in distress, said Grace Donnelly, a department spokeswoman.

The trio was about a half mile offshore in a 2-person kayak when it began taking on water, Donnelly said.

Responding firefighters launched a wave runner and headed out to meet the men.

All three were brought in to the beach, and appeared to suffering from mild hypothermia, she said.

However, they declined transport to the hospital and headed home, she added.

