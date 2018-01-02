Trio Valtorna to Perform at Chamber On The Mountain

Chamber On The Mountain will present its first performance of the new year with the internationally renowned ensemble, Trio Valtorna, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at Logan House, 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, in Upper Ojai.

The program includes Twilight Music for Horn, Violin, and Piano — John Harbison; Violin Sonata No. 2 in G Major — Maurice Ravel; and Horn Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 40 — Johannes Brahms.

Trio Valtorna brings chamber music to audiences in the United States and abroad. Its repertoire includes both classic and contemporary works.

Audience members are invited to stay and meet the artists at a reception immediately following the Ojai concert.

Tickets are $25 at www.ChamberOnTheMountain.com. The venue is adjacent to Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts.

Bringing together the gifts of three internationally recognized artists, Trio Valtorna formed in 2011.

After performing together at Music from Angel Fire Chamber Music Festival, violinist Ida Kavafian and French horn player David Jolley decided to continue in collaboration, adding the young pianist Vonsattel to complete the ensemble.

Fred Kirshnit, writing in the New York Sun, called Kavafian’s artistry “meaningful and affecting,” while the New Yorker has praised Jolley’s “richly melancholy horn solos.”

David Weininger, in the Boston Globe, reported the “clarity and light touch” of Vonsattel's playing.

For more information, visit www.ChamberOnTheMountain.com.

— Christine Gregory for Chamber On The Mountain.